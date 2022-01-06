how to mine cryptocurrency and what profit does it make

The activity allows to keep the new coins generated by the network as a reward to those who contribute their hardware to maintain the infrastructure

The cryptocurrencies have ceased to be a resource for few in Argentina: more and more users not only dare to place your savingsbut to see what Other businesses open up this new world.

Beyond trading and decentralized finance (DeFi), another profitable activity that is growing in the country is mining, which is based on:

To do any operation in Bitcoin, one must yes or yes do at transaction on the blockchain

in Bitcoin, one must yes or yes do at Is Blockchain is open to all: a decentralized network, independent of any authority, which records every movement

a decentralized network, independent of any authority, which records every movement What there is no central bank , each transaction goes through a seven authorization process

, each transaction goes through a Those authorizations are made by computers that solve problems math or s to certificate every exchange

that solve problems every exchange Every operation cannot be undone or reversed , staying forever in a block , as if it were a sheet within a file that everybody you can see

, staying forever in a , as if it were a sheet within a file that Those computers are providedtos for the “miners“, who in exchange for a reward they guarantee thatwrite the transactions in the blocks

The blockchain is the basis of most of the more than 5,800 cryptocurrencies present on the main blackboards, although each one is handled with different rules, commissions and rewards.

What does it take to be a miner?

The minimum requirements are:

equipment : It may be a ASIC Miner (specific machine for Bitcoin) or a Pc with video cards (Ethereum and other currencies)

: It may be a (specific machine for Bitcoin) or a (Ethereum and other currencies) Space for devices, electricity and internet connection

With these facilities, the miner competes with others for solve a complex operation math. If you are one of those who solve it first, receives your reward in cryptocurrencies, which can save, convert to fiat money (dollar or euro) or other virtual currencies, or exchange them for goods and services.

How to start mining?

“I would boot with the hardware I already have at home, he would not make an a priori investment of a specialized equipment “, he points out to iProUP Sebastián Nill, who has been in the business since 2011.

According to the expert, “there are several programs that facilitate this tour as MinerGate, that configure automatically the machine for undermine the cryptocurrency more profitable for that team. “

In dialogue with iProUP Nicolás Belloni, founder of The Miners Company, recommends do not use the main computer, because it can “damage the equipment” that is used every day.

Furthermore, he advises the novice miner that “study, read and report by various sources, because there is no place that says it all “, and warns that you have to be very attentive to scammers.

What team do you recommend building?

“If you are convinced or passionate about mining, I would recommend a equipment with four video cards, which is the first thing to start, more than anything to liquefy the investment in the processor, memory, motherboard and power supply “, says Nill, who is also CEO of Aertenam Broker and creator of Espacio Weiaut.

In addition, Belloni recommends allocating the majority of the investment to “buy some plate video of good capacity or several girlsSince it doesn’t make sense to spend a lot of the rest of the component and have a plate with little mining power. “He also suggests starting the business” by partnering with a friend “to share costs.

How much does it cost to build a machine?

In this case, you have to consider what card Of video can be bought. The classic examples are the models of AMD series 570, 3060 and 6700, whose prices are:

Co-founder The Miners Company recommends purchasing supplies “in a premises of which there are references. And always doubt of those who offer Very low prices: is he first big mistake they could commit. ”

What expenses does mining have?

Experts recommend having a clean, cool place with electrical installations adequate to avoid any inconvenience.

These expenses are around $ 5,000 and $ 125,000, depending on the infrastructure you have. If the ambient temperature of the room exceeds 30 °, it will be necessary to invest in air conditioning. They do recommend installing a stabilizer current to prevent a voltage spike put the equipment at risk.

With respect to monthly expenses, the following should be taken into account:

A good internet connection, which can be shared with other computers in the home or office

Power consumption : if single plate is used video, is not greater than one refrigerator with freezer

: video, is not greater than one In the case of companies that offer a space to mine with your own equipment, it can be worth between 2 and 5 dollars a month

Advantages and disadvantages of mining in Argentina?

“To a miner it is super profitable put together a team here, basically because of the low cost of electricity. In addition to a 100% exchange rate gap: cryptos are settled in blue“says Nill.

The accountant Pablo Museri, from the homonymous study, warns iProUP that mining can be considered as a service that is offered to foreign companies.

“The Central Bank established the obligation of the currency settlement on the occasion of the charge for export of goods or services. The exporter will not receive these currencies in his bank account (dollars, for example), but they will be will pesify at the official exchange rate“, he says.

However, the cryptocurrency trading “hand in hand” is not prohibited, so you can to exchange from platforms person to person (P2P).

According to Museri, this modality could have legal implications if it is marketed with a third party who committed an illegal act. “In the long run, P2P should stop being used, since the person, without having anything to do with it, can end up with a criminal case for helping money laundering, even acting in good faith. ”

What maintenance does the computer need?

With respect to care of a mining facility, Nill points out that “if you have basic knowledge of assembly and maintenance of PcIt won’t be much different. “

“If everything that has to do with him is important electricity management to avoid fires, since these teams lthey rise temperature and have tall consumptions. This will have a direct impact on the heat generation, which if not handled properly can impair the useful life of the equipment or make it work incorrectly “, complete.

In addition to computer equipment, a miner must take into account a cooling system and avoid dirt

Nill remarks that “the great enemy of the miner is dust, which combine materials including elementmetallic s, which can cause a short circuit and permanently damage the equipment. ”

From The Miners Company, they carry out the following recommendations:

“ C every three weeks, to turn off machine and with a soft brush remove the dust, very carefully “

and with a soft brush remove the dust, very carefully “ “ Those who own a compressor with dry air, clean inside the plates and the sources , always holding the cooler (processor fan) so that it does not get damaged “

, always holding the cooler (processor fan) so that it does not get damaged “ “After one year, change the thermal pad of the cooler so that it has the necessary insulation “

What profitability are we talking about?

When it comes to profitability, what matters is the mining power of the PC, which is measured in mega hashes per second or MH / s. The page whattomine.com gives an approximate number of each plate.

Thus, each hash produced is equal to a dollar amount that depends on the reward that the crypto chosen grants. In the last two years, the figure has varied constantly and is updated second by second, reaching lows of u $ s0.90 and maximums of u $ s7 per hash.

The following table describes, depending on the video card and the amount they connect, which is the return. Although everything will vary based on reward what the crypto pays: if it is u $ s5 per hash, the miner would recover the investment in less than seven months.

What taxes must be paid for mining?

“To start off on the right foot, the correct thing is that register with AFIP in the general scheme“, says Museri and lists the taxes associated with the activity:

Profits : of 25% on difference between buying and selling . “Although first you have to see whether or not there were gains “, clarifies Museri

: of . “Although first you have to see “, clarifies Museri VAT : “Whether I know min in digital currencies in Argentina or abroad with use in the country, is reached by the 21 % “, explains Museri

: “Whether I know in Argentina or abroad with use in the country, % “, explains Museri Personal property : according to the expert, you have to declare the value of the e teams , which will determine the category . The lowest is less than $ 2,000,000 , with an aliquot of 0.50 %

: according to the expert, you have to , which will determine the . The lowest is less than , with an aliquot of % Gross income: “The aliquot depends on each provincial tax code“, explains Museri. For example, in Córdoba and Tucumán they do pay, while in the Buenos Aires and Buenos Aires territories, they do not

What is the future of mining?

“If it is known what mining means for cryptocurrencies, you realize that it will always be profitable, because it is totally necessaryto so that the red run and grow, since it allows the transfer of funds“says Nill.

In addition, he remarks that “today they receive a reward per block and another per transaction but, to future, when the first no longer exists or is negligible, miners will live off transactions“The expert recommends before engaging in the activity:

“ Have a basic concept of what cryptocurrencies are and What store them correctly “

“ “ That the program mining be compatible with the badge what do you want to work “

“ “ T ener notions of hardware: knowing which is the ideal environment for the operation of my equipment and its optimal configuration “

“ “It is advisable to know about overclocking (technique to increase performance above manufacturer’s specifications), which may generate up to 30% more performance with lower consumption

“If you are doubting, my advice is that while before you get better, because we are still on time“concludes Belloni.