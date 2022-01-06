“I believe in medicine, if we have to get vaccinated we have to get vaccinated”

The Spanish tennis player Rafael Nadal He has assured that he feels the situation that the number one in the world is going through, the Serbian Novak Djokovic, isolated in a hotel while deciding whether to deny entry to Australia, and has explained that although he is “free to make his own decisions” he must know that everything has “consequences”. The Serbian athlete is not vaccinated, hence the Australian authorities have refused to let him enter the country.

The Spanish tennis player has made these statements after overcoming his first game of the 2022 season against the Lithuanian Ricardas Berankis (6-2, 7-5) to advance to the quarterfinals of the Melbourne (Australia) tournament, ATP 250 category and preparatory for the Australian Open.

“I think if I wanted to, I would be playing here in Australia without any problem. He made his own decisions and everyone is free to make their own decisions, but then there are some consequences, “he said at a press conference.

A few hours ago, the Australian government prevented Djokovic, a nine-time winner of the Australian Open, from entering the country by not having his visa in order and “not complying” with the medical exemption for which he had been authorized the day before to compete the ‘Aussie’ Open, the first ‘Grand Slam’ of the season.

According to Nadal, who recently passed the coronavirus but was authorized to compete at Melbourne Park, it would have made Djokovic’s life easier to have been vaccinated. “It is normal for people here in Australia to feel very frustrated with the case because they have been through many very hard confinements and many people have not been able to return home,” he said.

“The only thing I can say is that I believe what people who know about medicine say, and if people say that we have to get vaccinated, we have to get vaccinated,” he said. «I went through covid-19. I have been vaccinated twice. If you do this, you have no problem playing here. The world, in my opinion, has suffered too much not to follow the rules, “he added.

Even so, the Spaniard regrets what Djokovic is going through. «Of course, I don’t like the situation that is happening. In a way, I feel sorry for him. But at the same time, he knew the conditions for many months, so he makes his own decision, “he concluded.