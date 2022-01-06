“I want a better world for my son”: J Balvin publishes significant video with his son Río

J Balvin had a difficult 2021 after having faced various problems, from the fight with Residente for the Latin Grammy, as well as the controversy he faced after the launch of the video clip of the song “Perra” with Tokischa, among others.

However, the Colombian decided to start 2022 in the best way and leave behind all those controversies that he faced. He did it in the most tender way, by posting a video with her little son, Rio, who was born in the middle of last year.

In the publication in question, J Balvin He commented: “Greetings, good morning everyone, good afternoon, good night, a hug, I always wanted to be a father, one of my great dreams always, and here we are living it, but the most important thing is to try to be a better person every day “.

“When you have codes that can share with others So that they grow up, it seems to me that it is an obligation and they dream, do not lower them, everything is possible, I left Medallo for the whole world, and this is only the beginning, I love them very much, “he concluded.

To accompany the video, J Balvin wrote: “Peace on earth, people, I want a better world for my son and for yours. Hopefully, one day, those who have this desire to be parents, can fulfill this and more. ”

As well as completed: “I left from Medellín, Colombia… Nobody gave it to me, they told me a thousand times that I was crazy, but I gave it to me.

For that reason do not lower him, it is possible !!! “.

J Balvin and Valentina Ferrer They have preferred to keep the identity of their son with discretion, therefore, in the video the Colombian singer appears with the little one on his back, and even so he starred in a tender moment.