Important GenommaLab innovations to strengthen the health and well-being of Ecuadorians in 2022.

Genomma Lab, one of the leading companies in health and personal care products at an international and local level, with brands that have great acceptance by Ecuadorians such as Nikzon, Qg5, Asepxia, Cicatricure, Lomecan, etc, this 2022, In its constant quest to empower people for excellent health and wellness, it will continue to innovate in various categories of both over-the-counter medications and personal care products.

In this next 2022 Genomma Lab launches, as part of the family of the well-known Xray, the new Xray Dol, its formula combines an analgesic and anti-inflammatory, very effective to combat different types of pain, such as headaches, muscle pain, joint pain, pain caused by physical activity and stress.

Mauro Barbagallo, general manager of Genomma Lab Ecuador, also explained that the firm will enter the multivitamin category with the launch of Shot B Energy +. This product includes the complex vitamins B, A, C, D, E, as well as Magnesium and Zinc, which help improve physical and mental performance and optimize the functioning of the immune system.

Shot B Energy + helps in this time, when Ecuadorians need to strengthen their body to the maximum, in order to prevent diseases. Also, within the category of drugs, Genomma lab has other well-known products such as Tukol D and Tukol Helix, which help to expel phlegm and decongest the airways.

Another of the important innovations of Gennoma Lab, is Medicasp Forte, developed to help fight the fungus that causes dandruff in more severe cases, given its double active content versus regular Medicasp.

As Mauro indicates, the purpose of Genomma Lab consists in the search for a better quality of life and well-being and this is with a dual perspective, physical health and of course emotional health. That is why several of its brands also aim to develop and care for self-esteem, especially in the early stages of adolescence and youth. Along these lines, an innovation that we will be implementing with great force in 2022 within the Asepxia brand family is Asepxia Gen, a new range within the brand that has been dermatologically tested for the care, control and cleaning of the skin.

Always framed within our corporate purpose, for 2022 we plan to relaunch the shampoo and hair care brand Uncle Nacho, with the use of more environmentally friendly bottles, lids and boxes. This relaunch of the brand meets Genomma Lab’s objective, which is to generate well-being and health from sustainable businesses. For this reason and something that fills us with great pride, Genomma Lab has been recognized for the second consecutive year in the Dow Jones Sustantability Index, for companies of the Pacific Alliance.

Several of Gennoma Lab’s products contribute to the health of Ecuadorians through prevention and, with this, they also contribute to their economy, because medicine in the curative stage is always more expensive.

“Self-care medications contribute to generating well-being and it is always very important to bear in mind that in the event of the slightest doubt or in case the symptoms persist, the person should always turn to the doctor,” says Barbagallo. “This never replaces traditional medicine, or to get check-ups in case the symptoms continue.”, Clarifies the representative of GenommaLab.

GenommaLab as part of its vision and with more than 16 years in the Ecuadorian market reinforces its commitment in 2022 to continue betting on Ecuador and to contribute to health and well-being with different brands and innovations, always working hand in hand with its commercial partners to increase the presence and accessibility of its products in every corner of the country.