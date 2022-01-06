In a black minibikini, Fernanda Gómez receives a massage from her husband Saúl “Canelo” Álvarez

The Mexican boxer Saúl “Canelo” Álvarez it’s always news, but now she’s his wife –Fernanda Gomez– who has caused a sensation, thanks to a video that he published in his stories of Instagram in which she is seen lying down wearing a black minibikini and sunbathing on a yacht, while he massages her legs.

The 25-year-old also shared a photo that shows her before going for a walk on the seas of Miami, and another on the beach, wearing a bikini from Animal Print and sitting on the sand.

In 2021 Saúl and Fernanda got married in Punta Mita, Nayarit, after three years of dating; little by little she has accumulated followers in that social network, and already has more than a million. The vast majority of her publications are photos in which she poses in different countries, without missing, of course, images in which she is accompanied by “Canelo”, to whom she has written messages such as “mon amour”.

