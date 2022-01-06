In a string thong, María Chacón shows off her figure during her vacation in Tulum

Tulum is one of the favorite places of Maria Chacon for vacation, and now she pleased her fans with some photos that show her by the sea, posing in a cabin and wearing her statuesque figure in a string micro bikini, getting one of her posts from Instagram most successful to date, with 172,000 likes.

The Mexican actress also prepared a collection of images in which she appears in the different places she visited in 2021, wearing sexy outfits such as thongs and monokinis; the message you wrote next to post it was “some moments, places, where I was very happy this year ✨”.

María celebrated the arrival of 2022 in Miami, looking very sexy in a silver minidress and accompanied by friends: “What a way to start the year. pure pinchi gratitude the truth. and surrounded by so much love. life is good. ready to be the best year of my life so far … ✨ ”

You may also like:

-With a wet red dress, María Chacón shows that she is not wearing underwear

-Partying on a yacht, María Chacón moves her hips in a tight and tiny black trikini