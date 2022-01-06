Inhabitants in New York complain about the accumulation of garbage in the streets | Video | Univision 41 New York WXTV

Read transcript

that is going to connect theneighborhoods of brooklyn andqueens.Jonathan: the shortage ofemployees in the city continuesaffecting our community,as in the case ofhealth workers.bastard violet tells us about theimpact causing delayof garbage collection.violet: garbage grows andgrows, say tenants inthe city.>> is garbage accumulated duringa long time.that calls pests and diseases.>> this is always full oftrash.here the mice are the sizefrom the people.that if we stay a while,Violet: Univision 41 Newsvisited several neighborhoods againyork.we meet in manhattan,look at the garbage.we found many bags oftrash, mattresses.in general we find a littlemore stacks of bags and we continuewalking.even to the tree ofChristmas they threw it and that’s itwaiting for thepick up.literally that’s amountain of garbage.we moved to the bronx.tons ofwaste sitting insidewalks.we contacted the department ofsanitation to question him.in a statement they confirmedthat between 20 and 25% of theiremployees are sick.garbage collection andrecycling continues asprogrammed.we ask for patience, sinceemployees who collect thetrash are the same asspread the salt on theroads through stormswhich is coming on Friday.>> it affects almost everyonesectors of the city.I understand that manythey are sick.it is a huge impact.is one of the reasons whywhich we have to do moreto face this wave ofomicron.violet: in the bronx we couldsee two garbage trucks.they were the same coffees thatthey also had to dismountto pick it up, due to the shortage ofworkers.meanwhile, the hope ofthe neighbors is to pick upas soon as possible the garbage.since the rats have