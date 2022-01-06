‘It has been a difficult process for me’

New Orleans Pelicans power forward Zion Williamson will continue his rehabilitation away from the team as he tries to return from a broken foot, the team announced Wednesday.

While the Pelicans did not announce the location, sources told ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski that Williamson is doing his rehab in Portland, Oregon.

In a statement released by the Pelicans, Williamson made his first comments about the injury since the team announced in late September that the former first overall pick in the draft was injured.

“As you can imagine, this has been a very difficult process for me,” said Williamson. “I know there is work to be done in my recovery before I can safely return to the court, but I will continue to dedicate the time necessary to be able to return to my team and represent the Pelicans fans and the city at the highest level.”

“Basketball means everything to me, and I am grateful for the Pelicans organization and for everyone who has surrounded me with love and support throughout this journey: my family, friends, teammates, coaches, staff, fans. and all those who supported me, “he said.

The Pelicans and Williamson mutually agreed to go where he wanted, added the sources to ESPN, and the Pelicans even arranged for Williamson’s transportation out of New Orleans.

“Since we notified everyone on December 16 of his last imaging, our medical team decided to re-adjust his rehab to only partial weight-bearing activities. He continues down that path,” said Pelicans executive vice president of basketball operations. , David Griffin.