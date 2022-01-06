Italy orders compulsory vaccination against covid-19 for people over 50

How many doses will it take to defeat covid-19? 1:43

(CNN) – Anyone over the age of 50 living in Italy must be vaccinated against covid-19, according to the strict new regulations introduced by the government

The mandatory measure was introduced amid a surge in cases in the country, which was one of the first in the world most severely affected by the pandemic in spring 2020.

In a statement issued by the government on Wednesday, Prime Minister Mario Draghi said: “We want to slow the growth of the contagion curve and push Italians who have not yet been vaccinated to do so. We act in particular in the groups of age at increased risk of hospitalization to reduce pressure on hospitals and save lives. “

Draghi argued that the new measure, effective immediately and until June 15, is necessary to “preserve the proper functioning of hospitals and, at the same time, keep schools and businesses open.”

Italy, one of the most affected countries in Europe

Italy has recorded more than 138,000 coronavirus deaths since the outbreak began in February 2020, the second highest figure in Europe after the United Kingdom. On Wednesday it registered 189,109 new cases of covid-19, a record increase since the beginning of the pandemic, according to data from the Ministry of Health.

Unvaccinated workers who are 50 years or older risk being fined between 600 and 1,500 euros, under Italy’s new coronavirus decree, a government source told CNN on Thursday.

After five days they will lose their salary but will not be fired. This means that they can get paid again if they get vaccinated.

For those over 50 who are not vaccinated who are unemployed or retired, there will be a fine of 100 euros, the source said. The final text of the decree has not yet been published.

About 74% of Italians have received at least two vaccines and 6% only one, according to Our World in Data. About 35% have received a third booster dose.

Other countries with compulsory vaccination

Italy joins other European countries in making vaccination compulsory. Austria has announced plans to make vaccination mandatory for those over 14 from next month, while those over 60 in Greece will also need to get vaccinated from January 16.

Meanwhile, in France, Prime Minister Jean Castex said Thursday that the country’s proposed vaccine pass would be “much more effective” than mandatory vaccination, in an interview with CNN affiliate BFMTV.

His comments came after lawmakers in France’s lower house passed a bill on Thursday that aims to make it mandatory for people to show proof of being vaccinated in order to access many public places and interregional public transport. The bill, once approved by the Senate, would remove the option of being able to show a negative test result instead.

Castex said that the “objective of the country is to vaccinate the people, not fill the state coffers.”

“The goal is as many vaccinated people as possible. Compulsory vaccination is a means, a tool, a definitive tool ”, added the PM.

He gave the example of some people in low-income neighborhoods who may choose to avoid health care in general and who are not ideologically opposed to vaccination.

“Fining people like this will not help us achieve our goals [de vacunación]”said Castex.