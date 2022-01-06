its arrival inevitable before influenza season – NotiCel – The truth as it is – Puerto Rico News – NOTICEL

This was stated by the Secretary of the Department of Health, Carlos Mellado López.





The Secretary of the Department of Health, Carlos Mellado López. Photo: Luis Alberto Lopez

The “flurone” is a new co-infection with covid-19 and influenza simultaneously, which was initially reported in Israel and is expected to continue spreading in the rest of the countries.

“This is going to happen and especially when we are in the season of influenza,” said the Secretary of the Department of Health, Carlos Mellado López to questions from NotiCel.

The Health President said that this is not something new in Puerto Rico, since since the arrival of covid-19 there are people who have been with other respiratory viruses at the same time that they test positive for covid-19.

“In Puerto Rico, people have been seen with respiratory viruses that test positive for covid-19, as has mycoplasma with positive for covid-19,” said Mellado López.

Given the flu season and the similarity in symptoms with covid-19, the Secretary of Health recommended taking advantage of and ruling out influenza at the time of performing a test.

“Always remember to rule out influenza because the symptoms are very similar, and this time is precisely that of influenza and when we have had fewer cases due to the use of a mask, we have had cases of influenza,” said the Health President.

“At the United States level, in Puerto Rico many people die from influenza as well,” warned the Secretary of Health.

At the moment the positivity rate for covid-19 is at 33.18%, according to the Department of Health website.

Read also:

This is what you need to know about flurone, the new variant of covid-19

Study reveals characteristics of those who resist vaccination on the island