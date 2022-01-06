Jairo Concha to the Peruvian team: the midfielder that was worth a million dollars after making his debut and that today stands out in South America | NCZD DTCC | SPORT-TOTAL

According to the criteria of Know more

Jairo Concha will be able to fulfill one of your dreams: to integrate the peruvian team. Ricardo Gareca has just summoned the Alianza Lima player for the friendlies against Panama and Jamaica. The midfielder is one of the soccer players with the greatest projection of Peruvian football and that at the time it was said that his pass was worth a million dollars.

ALSO READ: Novak Djokovic: other anti-vaccine athletes and the consequences they had to bear

After several years showing a good level, Jairo Concha is called up for the first time to the senior team . The current steering wheel of Alliance Lima He had already integrated the sub-20 and sub-23 where he was always one of the most prominent.

“The Peruvian National Team complies with informing the call of the Club Alianza Lima midfielder, Jairo Concha, for international friendlies against Panama and Jamaica,” was the text of the statement with which the player’s call was reported.

RECOMMENDED VIDEO

2021 was the year of the consolidation of Jairo Concha. There were many doubts about how he was going to respond in his first season with Alliance Lima. What’s more, he joined the Blue and White team when they were going to play League 2.

History changed and Jairo Concha was one of the immovable pieces in Alianza Lima. He played 27 games, scored 4 goals and gave 5 assists. He’s in the top 3 of the Blue and Whites’ most influential players last season.

Jairo’s shirt never weighed. What’s more, at 22, he played as if he had always been in Alliance Lima, like a true seasoned. What’s more, according to the portal SofaScore, Concha was considered the best player of his age in all of Latin America with an average of 7.25.

Jairo Concha was called up by the Peruvian team. (Photo: FPF)

✨ These were the best Latin American players by age in all competitions in 2021! Players by country: 🇦🇷 – 8

🇵🇪 – 3

🇺🇾 – 3

🇧🇷 – 3

🇪🇨 – 2

🇲🇽 – 2

🇵🇾 – 2

🇨🇱 – 1 pic.twitter.com/W9D0cXVuj6 – SofaScore Latin America (@SofaScoreLA) January 1, 2022

Rafael Nadal referred to the case of Djokovic: “If you get vaccinated, you can play anywhere”

The two faces at PSG: While Messi already trains, Neymar is criticized for his excesses

-1 MILLION DOLLARS-

Very quickly he earned a place in Alianza Lima. In addition, he managed to be champion with the Blue and White team and played the two finals. His season was decisive for Ricardo Gareca consider it for friendlies.

In 2017, when he was barely 18 years old, he made his debut in Primera with the San Martin. Jairo Concha he was considered one of the greatest talents that the holy club had in its minor divisions.

Jairo Concha added his first title with Alianza Lima (Photo: League 1)

Several clubs quickly became interested in Jairo. However, in San Martín they were determined to wait and not sell it quickly. It’s more, San Martín’s sports manager, Álvaro Barco, assured that the steering wheel was priced at a million dollars.

“When I said that the price of Jairo Concha was for a million dollars, there was a whole repercussion, but it seems to me that Peru should be at the level of some countries in South America, where the player is truly valued as it should be. . Hopefully we can sell better than a million dollars. We are committed to this line ”, Álvaro Barco told Depor.

Jairo Concha scored his fourth goal with Alianza Lima against Melgar. (Photo: Alianza Lima)

In 2020, Alianza Lima bought 50% of Jairo Concha’s pass. The amount they paid is a secret. Various figures were speculated, but it did not reach a million dollars. In that year, the Blue and Whites decided not to have the midfielder and remained in the San Martín.

According to the Transfermarkt portal, the market value of Jairo Concha has been constantly increasing. Of course, the specialized page never registered a million euros for the player. The current figure in which it is listed is 600 thousand euros, which would be close to 700 thousand dollars .

Lima Alliance | Photo: @LigaFutProf

MORE IN DT

RELATED VIDEO