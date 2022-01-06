Jairo Concha was called in emergency by Ricardo Gareca

Jairo Concha was summoned to the Peruvian Selection with a view to the friendly duels against Panama and Jamaica, on January 16 and 20 respectively. A call that surprised locals and strangers, but that thrilled the skilful steering wheel.

He is the sixth Alianza Lima player to be cited by ‘El Tigre’. In the next few hours, the flyer will be joining the work at Videna.

You can see: Luis Iberico was called by Ricardo Gareca in the face of the duels against Jamaica and Panama

Well deserved

Jairo Concha received the call to ‘La Bicolor’ after his sensational 2021 season. Alliance Lima he was champion last year, he played 27 games and started 23 times. He averaged about 71 minutes per game and scored 4 goals.

To follow the rules

Regarding the works of the Peruvian Selection, The plan of Ricardo GarecHe plans to strictly follow the work in Videna until Saturday 8. At the moment, the rehearsals are for a single shift, in the morning. In addition, players were prohibited from exposing themselves and thus avoiding getting Covid-19, since precisely our country is going through the third wave.

When does the Peruvian National Team play by Qualifiers?

Peru will have to face this January 28 the first duel of the double date in front of Colombia In Barranquilla. Then, he will come to the capital to receive the 1 of the same month to Ecuador.