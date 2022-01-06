Jealous? Kim Kardashian stops following Miley Cyrus after her New Years special with Pete Davidson

According to Miley Cyrus fans, Kim Kardashian stopped following the singer after her New Years special with Pete Davidson. Could it be an attack of jealousy?

Pete Davidson was present as a special guest at the “Wrecking Ball” singer’s big New Year’s Eve party in Miami. The undoubted talent of Miley Cyrus and the comedian’s unique charisma were the perfect combination to say goodbye to 2021 and welcome in 2022.

Kim Kardashian stops following Miley Cyrus

After Miley Cyrus spent too much time with Pete Davidson during pre-concert rehearsals, and the singer got a little affectionate with the comedian, Kim Kardashian deleted Miley from her social networks.

In accordance with loyal fans of the “Hannah Montana” actress, on December 10, Kim Kardashian was still following Miley Cyrus on her official Instagram account. However, when reviewing again in early 2022, the founder of Skims had already “unfollowed” the actress.

On the other hand, Miley Cyrus seems to have no problem with Kim Kardashian, as the singer still follows the socialite on his official Instagram account.

While all this is happening, Kim Kardashian is enjoying some romantic vacation with Pete Davidson in the Bahamas.