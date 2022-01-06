Jenni Rivera’s daughter will handle what her mother left

Jacqie Rivera, Jenni Rivera’s second daughter, assumes the leadership of the two companies left by the artist, Jenni Rivera Enterprises, LLC and Jenni Rivera Fashion LLC, replacing her aunt Rosie Rivera, who had assumed responsibility for the businesses since the death of the “Diva de la Banda” in 2012.

In a statement Jacqie said she was “excited to assume the position of CEO of these two companies to preserve the legacy and reputation (as well as grow) of these two businesses that my mother left in the hands of my Aunt Rosie and now me. ”.

He explained that his appointment as CEO of the two companies represents the changing of the guard from one generation to another, and denied the rumors that there were mismanagements by his aunt Rosie Rivera.

In the process, an audit was carried out that “did not find any crime, misappropriation or theft of trust funds by Rosie, acting as trustee,” the statement said.

“The grantees and I wish our Aunt Rosie the best of luck in all of her new endeavors and we hope that our future efforts will make both her and our mother proud of us,” she added.

For her part, Rosie Rivera, Jenni’s sister, expressed the greatest support for Jacqie as she began this new chapter.

Jenni Rivera, also known as “La Gran Señora”, died in a plane crash after a last concert in the city of Monterrey, in northeastern Mexico, on December 9, 2012, an event that shocked her followers in Mexico and the United States.

The artist sold more than 20 million copies of her albums and won more than 50 awards and recognitions, including Billboard Music Awards, Billboard Awards and Premio Lo Nuestro.