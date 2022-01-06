Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck take a hiatus from their passionate romance for a strong reason

After enjoying the holidays together in Los Angeles, Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck must put their love to the test and overcome the adversities involved in dating from a distance.

And it is that according to some international media, the Bennifer will be separated for a few days, because The “Bronx Diva” must meet certain work commitments.

This time, JLo will travel to the island of Gran Canaria, in Spain, to continue filming the tape “The Mother”, which is why a few months ago he had to reside in Canada.

Apparently The filming of the film begins this January 5or, because some Spanish media point out the deployment of tents and filming equipment in a plot of Domingo de Alonso in La Pardilla, where the filming will take place.

Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck’s plans for 2022

Tape “The Mother” produced by Netflix, It will feature the participation of Gael García Bernal, Joseph Fiennes and Omar Hardwick, directed by Niki Caro. In this film JLo will be a hit man who changed her life for a more calm and anonymous one, However, it all ends when Zoe, the daughter he gave up for adoption, is in danger; which will bring him back to action together with an FBI agent.

Undoubtedly, 2022 for the singer is full of projects, Well, in addition to this recording in Spain, in February he premieres the tape “Marry Me” with Maluma and Owen Wilson and will participate in the Netflix tape “Atlas” and an adaptation of “The Chiper” of the homonymous novel written by Isabella Maldonado; so JLo must balance their roles as actress, mother and partner of Ben Affleck.