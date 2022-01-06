Juan Rivera reacts to Chiquis’s accusation of auditing Jenni Rivera’s companies | Famous

Juan Rivera assures that neither Chiquis nor his nephews “want to pay him”
The youngest of Jenni Rivera’s siblings reacted to his niece’s statements on Wednesday night through the comments he made in a post on Instagram.
On that platform, he posted a music video and wrote: “It seems this will continue! You know me, you know how things will be done […] Hide your wallets. The thief returned“.
Several of his fans questioned him about what Chiquis said about him and his sister Rosie, who hours before also reacted and said that “I would not enter the circus” that has caused his niece and the audit to the companies of the late Jenni Rivera.
Juan Rivera did not confirm the amount that his nephews supposedly owed him, but he did make it clear that “they don’t want to pay you” what he deems he deserves and issued a warning.
In an answer he gave to another follower who told him that “he who seeks, finds”, Chiquis’s uncle announced that “I was not going to be fucking … with that” and he insisted to one more that he only asks what he considers his turn for the good of his family.
“Jenni worked for her children as I worked for mine. My children do not eat or live off the love that I give to others, “he defended.
” Juan is also asking for moneyHe just sent an email a little while ago that he wants money, which is owed to him by many ‘Jenni Vive’, which is owed to him for 29 songs, he was paid monthly, “he said.
“That was part of his job, if he feels like he wasn’t paid enough he has to talk to Rosie about it, she was his boss. Juan is asking for almost $ 300,000 why? whether he was paid, well or badly, he was paid for his work. “
Juan Rivera denies having “anything to do” with the audit of Jenni Rivera’s companies
One of the followers of the producer also recriminated that Juan and Rosie Rivera have supposedly made their nephews Michael, Jacqie, Jenicka and Johnny sign an agreement so that they would not talk about Jenni Rivera’s inheritance and fortune.
“Ha ha ha ha, did I do that?” Juan Rivera questioned about the alleged agreement with his sister’s children, “I I have nothing to do with the auditTherefore, I have no right to demand something like that. “
Several of his followers began to call him “thief” and “thief”, among other adjectives that questioned his good repute: ” I don’t give a damn that affect me, really, “he replied in the comments.
” I know exactly what i am and they too. They can call me all they want. I’m smiling eating Reese’s (chocolate). “
Juan Rivera defends that his mother “does not put the family in full peace”
Chiquis Rivera also uncovered the differences she has had with her grandmother, Rosa Saavedra, who allegedly accused her and her four brothers that “they only want the money and power of Jenni Rivera,” who died in a tragic plane crash in December. 2012.
After the unveiling of the audit request last May, the Rivera family was divided and on several occasions Jenni Rivera’s mother was questioned in different interviews about why she did not intervene so that the family could be united again.
“My mom has more life, experience and knowledge than we do because of her age,” he wrote, “do you think my mom doesn’t know? That she doesn’t see? Of course she sees everything and it affects her. But it also affects her. understand that I have to defend myself“.
Chiquis’s uncle laughs that her songs don’t “stick”
Among all the comments he received, there was one in which a follower questioned him that “none of his songs hit.” At that, he lashed out laughing even at his niece’s run.
“For the same reason as not one of Chiquis’s ha ha ha ha, “he replied.
Meanwhile, Lupillo Rivera, brother of Juan, Rosie and Jenni Rivera, came out in defense of his nephews: ” You are not doing anything wrong, and yes, your mother’s legacy is yours, “he wrote to Chiquis in the comments section of the controversial ‘live’ that revealed the alleged robbery of the late singer’s fortune.
“She worked for you, nothing more”, added ‘El Toro del Corrido’, “You have every right to live on the name Jenni Rivera forever!”