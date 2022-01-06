Juanes’ reasons for detesting social networks … and he’s right

The singer Juanes, whose real name is Juan Esteban Aristizábal, shared a video on his Instagram account in which he confessed that hates social media.

In the recording, the Colombian artist mentioned: “the problem I have is that I hate social networks, I hate them. It’s not that I hate social media because I don’t hate people, but I hate social media, what that means, what that implies, what to do”.

Juanes then showed his wife, Karen Cecilia Martínez, and continued: “but Mrs. Cecilia loves social networks, my children love social networks.”

After that, the singer exploded: “Well, of course, it’s the same all day, I’m saying, what the fuck $% & do I invent for, no, I’m sucking on that sh *% & I don’t want to invent anything else, they are worth seeing% & the pu &% $ social networks. But Ceci loves them. “

To which Cecilia Martínez laughed derisively and replied: “to everyone, not just me. Well he loves to gossip to people ”.

Juanes turned to him: “but not me, from time to time I gossipI accept it, I can’t say, ‘I don’t like to gossip’, I like to gossip, but not always. All day pending that is what everyone does, I do not like. I am very busy, I have many things to do”.

Although he expressed his hatred for social networks, on his Instagram account Juanes adds 4.3 million followers further, he uses them quite often; On December 31 alone, he shared two videos, one to show how he trained to eat the grapes for the New Year’s ritual and another to thank all the good that happened to him in 2021.