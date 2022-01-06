‘Just get old and gain kilos’; ex PSG explodes against Neymar

Editorial Mediotiempo

It seems that the charm for Neymar on the League 1 is coming to an end and is that criticism has rained on the Brazilian on all sides. Now a former PSG player has shot hard against the ’10’, because he confessed that he ‘he just gains kilos without stopping and gets old’.

Neymar it is recovering from injury who suffered in the past month of November. Traveled to brazil by the end of 2021 for spend Christmas and New Years; he says that he is recovering in his country but many believe that he is on vacation, because PSG players have already reported with the club While he will do it until the January 9th.

Criticism of Neymar for ‘taking advantage’ of PSG

Jerome Rothen, former PSG player who wore his shirt from 2004 to 2009, he threw Neymar with everything, because from his perspective the Brazilian enjoys privileges that he should not, prompting him to continue without showing his full potential, to have additional days of rest and to move the club away from winning the Champions League.

“How can we accept that from a player, who still has not played 50% of the games since the start of the season? It is less efficient. He gets old, he gains kilos without stopping, he does not have the right way of life; it’s a shame to be like this. When you pass 30, the recovery does not go as well as at 25 and when you do foolish things you put yourself at risk in everything, “said Rothen about Neymar.

The Former PSG player blamed Leonardo of the ‘misconduct’ of Neymar, because being the Sports Director believes that should put orderHowever, he only consents and encourages him to fall into such actions.

“It is unacceptable by the club, and I blame the sporting director again. It is he who decides everything. It is he who gives the go-ahead to Neymar to stay until January 9 and get treatment in Brazil. Never one of your players is treated abroad and less in his country. He is on vacation. This is not normal because the image of PSG still suffers, “he confessed.

The PSG is Leader of the League 1 with 46 units, It’s in Eighth of Final of the Champions League and he keeps making progress towards winning it all this year, but the factor Neymar it could be one of your weak points of the season.