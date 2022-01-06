Kanye West, his girlfriend would have a history with Kim Kardashian | AFP

Apparently Kim kardashian and her new boyfriend are getting serious, according to an insider close to the couple the two are dating and perhaps looking to a future where they find themselves enjoying each other’s company.

Let us remember that this type of couples They go out, have fun, meet and ultimately do not end up in a serious relationship together, this I thought was going to happen with Kim Y Pete davidson.

In addition, it is also known that Kanye West is dating Julia Fox, who is recognized for her role in the film “Uncut Gems“, beside Adam Sandler.

It is said that this couple also looks great together, they have just got out of a relationship been helping to recover, they are believed to be soul mates.

But there is always a interesting situation and something that gives you even more drama to the matter, and there are some photographs of Pete Davidson and Julia Fox together, so Internet users have made theories about what they were dating before.

And it is that these two characters played Barbie and ken on a 2019 cover, even though Julia only had a supporting role in the photo shoot.

Julia Fox participated in a session with Pete Davison in the past.



It was under the direction of Tommy Dorfman, since they thought of the project they thought of her to be Barbie, the beautiful doll, when she arrived she was in charge of interpreting her and she did it great.

So far it is not known if the relationship of these two plays something beyond the professional, in fact, they are not followed on social networks and there is no proof that it is so.

It seems that it is only about some rumors, and it would be very interesting if it were true, it would be a huge coincidence and of course it would cause much more controversy than it is already causing with that photo that is circulating on social networks.

Despite the fact that Kim Kardashian and Kanye West were the most beautiful couple in history, things ended and as we can see the two have decided to move on, an excellent decision on the part of each of them.