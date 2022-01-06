Kazakhstan’s government falls as protests rise in tone

The Government of Kazakhstan declared a state of emergency in the capital, its main city and the provinces, to appease the worst public incidents in more than a decade in this tightly controlled Central Asian country, where thousands of people in various regions have come out to demonstrate since the weekend.

The unrest, sparked by rising gas prices, is set against the backdrop of broader political demands in a country that remains under the shadow of the one-man government of Nursultan Nazarbayev, which ruled the nation’s destinies for three decades.

Nazarbayev, 81, became president of the former Soviet republic in 1990 and did not leave it until 2019, although he retained his authority as head of the ruling party and of a powerful security council.

The current president, Kassym Jomart Tokayev, promised a “firm” response to the unprecedented protests. “As president, I am obliged to protect the security and peace of our citizens, to care for the integrity of Kazakhstan,” Tokayev said, vowing to act “as firmly as possible,” the AFP quoted as saying.

In an attempt to calm the situation, Tokayev dismissed his government and decreed a state of emergency in several regions, including Almaty and the capital, Nursultan. (renamed in honor of the former president). The resignation of the Cabinet failed to appease the anger of the protesters, who came out to protest the increase in the price of fuel since the beginning of the year.

A Kazakh blogger broadcast live on Instagram a fire in the mayor’s office of the country’s main city, Almaty, while hearing what appeared to be shots in the vicinity. Videos posted online also showed a fire in the nearby prosecutor’s office.

Earlier, Thousands of protesters advanced towards the center of Almaty, some of them on a large truck, against which the security forces armed with helmets and riot shields fired tear gas and stun grenades.

The city’s police chief said Almaty was under attack by “extremists and radicals” who had beaten 500 civilians and looted hundreds of businesses.

The government blocked the internet and mobile phones as a containment strategy. Netblocks, a site that monitors global internet connectivity, said Kazakhstan was “in the midst of a nationwide internet blackout.”

Kazakhstan, the leading Central Asian economy with high growth, has been rocked by falling oil prices and the economic crisis in Russia.

According to an AP report, the police shot some protesters in the presidential palace before fleeing. The uniformed men have repeatedly clashed with protesters in recent days.

Although the protests began over the near doubling of prices for a type of liquefied gas that is widely used as vehicle fuel, the size and rapid spread of the riots suggest that they reflect broader discontent in the country.

Kazakhstan, the ninth largest country in the world, borders Russia to the north and China to the east and has extensive oil reserves that make it strategically and economically important. Despite these reserves and mineral wealth, discontent over poor living conditions is strong in some parts of the country. Many Kazakhs are also irritated by the dominance of the ruling party, which holds more than 80% of the seats in Parliament.

Hours after thousands of protesters gathered in front of the presidential residence in Almaty, the official Russian news agency Tass reported that the building was on fire and that protesters, some with firearms, were trying to enter. Police fled the residence after shooting at the protesters, according to the report, which was released from Kazakhstan.

Protesters also stormed the Almaty office of the Mir radio and television company, based in Russia, and destroyed some equipment, the broadcaster said. He later reported that a crowd broke into the Almaty building of the Kazakh national broadcaster.

The protests began on Sunday in Zhanaozen, a city in the west where resentment towards the government was strong in the wake of a 2011 oil workers’ strike in which the police shot dead at least 15 people. They spread across the country in the following days and on Tuesday large demonstrations broke out in the capital Nursultan and Almaty, the country’s oldest and largest city.