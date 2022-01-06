KFC confirms debut of plant-based fried chicken

Bloomberg – Beyond Meat Inc. gave up previous earnings that followed confirmation by Yum! Brands Inc. will confirm that its KFC restaurants will begin selling plant-based chicken on January 10.

Beyond Fried Chicken will be offered for a limited time at KFC restaurants across the United States, the companies said in a statement Wednesday. The product will be available as a combo or à la carte in orders of six or 12 pieces. Prices start at US $ 6.99, excluding taxes, and may vary depending on the location.

The launch marks a new step in the partnership between the two brands. In 2020, KFC tested Beyond Meat’s fake chicken nuggets at about 70 locations in two states following the success of an initial trial.

Beyond climbed on its KFC debut, after a deep drop in the past year

At the time, the companies had said they were looking to offer a product that looked and tasted like real chicken meat. In September, KFC US Director Kevin Hochman told Bloomberg News that the goal was to replicate a chicken tenderloin or piece with whole muscle fibers.

Beyond Meat and KFC said Wednesday that plant-based chicken is not made vegan or vegetarian.. Plans for the launch were first reported Tuesday afternoon by CNBC.

Shares in Beyond rose 7.2% on Wednesday, but were down 0.6% at $ 61.24 as of 12:48 p.m. New York.

Yum’s Taco Bell chain is also working with Beyond Meat to create a plant-based protein. Taco Bell canceled a previously planned trial of a fake roast beef from Beyond Meat, according to people with direct knowledge of the matter.

Plant-based foods are resonating with consumers amid growing concern for the environment and animal welfare. The largest restaurant chains, including McDonald’s Corp., Starbucks Corp. and Restaurant Brands International Inc.’s Burger King, have partnered with Beyond Meat and Impossible Foods Inc. to offer plant-based foods in recent years.

For El Segundo, California-based Beyond Meat, the pressure to produce successful new products is mounting, following the steady decline in the company’s share price. The company’s earnings and income projections in November disappointed Wall Street and sent stocks plummeting. Lately it has been trading at its lowest level since April 2020.

Following a series of senior executive departures, Beyond Meat recently announced the addition of two former Tyson Foods Inc. executives to oversee operations and the supply chain as the plant-based meat maker ramps up production to support expansion. in both retailers and restaurants.

You may be interested in:

McDonald’s to test “McPlant” with Beyond Meat in the US next month

Chipotle will sell its own plant-based chorizo ​​in the US.

Beyond Meat collapses as sales projection falls short of estimates

This article was translated by Estefanía Salinas Concha.