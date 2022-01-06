Kim Kardashian and Pete Davidson under the sun of love in the Bahamas

Kim Kardashian and Pete Davidson are in the sun of love in the Bahamas, where they were captured by paparazzi, increasingly fueling comments of a relationship that will give the press of the heart plenty to drink during 2022.

The comedian and the celebrity have kept this evident romance in a discreet way and the American celebrity talks about the fact that both have expressed privately that they do not want to rush when it comes to formalizing their love affairs and that they prefer to take the time to get to know each other better.

During the Christmas period the press did not report encounters between them, but the Daily Mail reported this week that the couple was seen boarding a private plane bound for the Bahamas.

This Thursday, the Page Six portal published that they were seen in the Bahamas, after disembarking from a boat in the luxurious Caribbean archipelago.

In the published images of the romantic getaway there are no gestures of affection, nor the classic “little hands”, they just walk together in good spirits.

In the photographs taken by the paparazzi, the star of American reality shows is seen dressed in an all-black outfit. while Pete was more casual with a navy blue jacket and shirt underneath, a black Louis Vuitton backpack and sandals with printed socks from the “Beavis and Butthead” series.

These snapshots come just a few days after sources from the celebrity’s environment assured that Kim would travel to Miami to support her lover in his last television appearance.

The ‘Saturday Night Live’ comedian presented a New Year’s Eve special that revolved around Miley Cyrus and the many performances she gave to say goodbye to the year 2021.

It was determined that they did not eventually get together and that Pete spent the last night of the year with his family.

Kim Kardashian, 41, and Pete Davidson, 28, quickly went from being a mere fool in the plan of “amigovios” to being boyfriends with all the letters and with many possibilities for the future.

“Things between Kim and Pete are getting very serious. The situation has evolved very quickly in recent times, in a healthy and fun way. The two are enjoying their time together a lot and they will see where it goes,” he commented an informant to US Weekly magazine.