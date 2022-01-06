Kim Kardashian shares photo of her romantic trip to the Bahamas with Pete Davidson

To start 2022 with everything, Kim kardashian took a romantic getaway to The Bahamas with her young boyfriend of 28 years, Pete Davidson. After spending a few days in the heavenly archipelago, the socialite shared the first photograph of his getaway.

While Kanye West tries to make his multiple dates as public as possible (in a very short time) with actress Julia Fox, Kim Kardashian prefers to keep their relationship private. Although being the public figure that he is, it has not been an easy task.

On January 3, the founder of Skims and the comedian of “Saturday Night Live” They were photographed getting on the plane that would take them to The Bahamas. The photos quickly circulated on the Internet and left Internet users waiting for more evidence of the trip.

Kim Kardashian shows off her statuesque figure in the Bahamas

In an attempt to keep their relationship private, the socialite has not shared snapshots with Pete Davidson. However, that is no reason not to show off her vacation and she published a postcard in which she appears lying on a cot with a tiny brown bikini.

Although Kim Kardashian and Pete Davidson are currently enjoying a romantic getaway to the beach, the socialite showed her most jealous side by unfollow Miley Cyrus on Instagram after she was very affectionate in her New Years special with the comedian.