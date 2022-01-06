Lamar Odom joined the scandal between his ex-wife Khloé Kardashian and Tristan Thompson

Tristan Thompson apologized to Khloé Kardashian after confirming that he had a child with another woman (Getty Images)

Hours after the NBA player Tristan Thompson took to social media to publicly confirm the results of his newborn son’s paternity test, Khloé Kardashian’s ex-husband, Lamar Odom, got into the scandal.

Odom took advantage of the situation and praised Kardashian saying that his ex-wife “deserves the world.” “I really wish the best for Khloé and I hope we can reconnect and talk as friends one day. He is a good person and he deserves the world“He wrote in a message he shared from his Facebook account.

Odom, who nearly died in 2015 from an overdose, and Kardashian were married between 2009 and 2016. It is not the first that the athlete writes to his ex via social networks.

In July 2021, after the businesswoman separated from Thompson over a new infidelity, her two NBA exes fought over her in the comments section of Instagram for a sexy photo that Khloé uploaded and that Odom commented with fire emojis.

The Sacramento Kings player confessed his infidelity to Khloé through a series of stories on Instagram on Tuesday. “You do not deserve the pain and humiliation that I have caused you. You don’t deserve the way I’ve treated you over the years. “Thomson said after confirm that he is the father of Maralee Nichols’ baby, weeks after he denied himself that he had slept with the model and personal trainer.

Maralee nichols gave birth to a boy last December and sued Thompson for child support. The news site TMZ revealed not only that Nichols had been dating Tristan for five months, but the player came to offer him more than $ 66,000 to keep her quiet and stay out of the media.

“The results of the paternity tests revealed that I am the father of Maralee Nichols’ child. I take full responsibility for my actions. Now that my paternity has been proven, I hope we can raise our son amicably, ”the 30-year-old athlete wrote, along with a public apology to the mother of his three-year-old daughter True.

In his message to Khloé he assured that she did not deserve everything he put her through: “My actions are not in line with the way I see you. I have the utmost respect and love for you, despite what you may think. Again, I am so sorry ”.

After confirming that he is the father of the baby, he is the third child for Thompson, since in addition to True, he has Prince, four years old, the result of his relationship with Jordan craig.

Thompson became embroiled in several infidelity scandals in recent years. The basketball player was captured red-handed on a passionate night with the model Lani blair just one day before Khloé gave birth to her daughter in 2018. They tried to work things out, but eventually broke up in 2019 after he was caught once again cheating on her with sister Kylie Jenner’s best friend, Jordyn Woods.

Tristan’s third son was born the next day of the demand being made public.

In a lengthy statement, Maralee explained what her relationship was like with her son’s father. “Tristan and I communicated daily and talked on the phone. We saw each other several times a month “, he assured. The woman told Thompson of her pregnancy when they met in California. His version was very different from the one Tristan had given, who said that they had seen each other “sporadically” and that they had never dated “in the traditional sense.” “There were no dinners in restaurants, we did not go to the movies or travel …”, were the statements of the athlete according to a court document.

Last month, Nichols told AND! News that Thompson told him he was single: “I never would have gotten involved with Tristan if I thought he was in a relationship.”

“There was never any doubt that Tristan Thompson was the father of Maralee Nichols’ baby.“Said a representative of the woman through a statement sent to Page Six Tuesday after the player’s messages were known.

Maralee, 31, told Thompson of her pregnancy when they met in California. According to the court record, Thompson said that “The only time I had sex” with Nichols was in March 2021 in Houston, Texas. “I am sure that if the child is considered to be my son, the only conception date was March 13, 2021, because it was my birthday.”

