Leadership of the ‘Bartolinas’ is vaccinated and demands the restitution of the Vice Ministry of Traditional Medicine

The leadership of the National Confederation of Native Indigenous Peasant Women of Bolivia “Bartolina Sisa” He was vaccinated against Covid-19 this Thursday, at a public event in the city of La Paz.

Its maximum leader, Flora Aguilar pointed out that she did not receive the injectable before because she is pregnant. “I am pregnant, now they tell me that (with the anticovid vaccine) I am going to take care of my baby much more,” he said.

In the middle of the act, which was attended by the Minister of Health, Jeyson Auza, the representative demanded that the national government the restitution of the Vice Ministry of Traditional Medicine, which was merged with Epidemiological Surveillance and became an address.

We have said that we know how to take care of ourselves with our plants, that does not mean that by getting vaccinated we will not use our plants. The order of our bases is that the Vice Ministry of Traditional, Natural Medicine be restored, because before, with our brother Evo, we have had, in the coup they have taken us away, like the Ministry of Cultures, now we demand that it be restored, “he said.

The declarations:

In October of the last administration, the first president, Luis Arce, promised to reinstate said instance. “I ask you for a little patience, let us have a little more slack in the fiscal accounts and we will restore that Vice Ministry”, Stated Arce in a ceremony in Tarija.

Aguilar considered that western medicine should go hand in hand with natural medicine, emphasizing that they are not against vaccines, but that receiving a dose does not mean that they stop using their herbs and mates.

“There is nowhere to get lost, no one can say that the Bartolinas are against vaccination against covid-19, there are people who may be speaking, but not our Confederation, that is why we assume our responsibility to take care of our health ”, added Aguilar.

In this regard, Minister Auza stated that “We are not talking about beliefs, ideological positions, we are talking about taking care of the health of the population ”, urging the population to continue going to the immunization points.