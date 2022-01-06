LG no longer makes mobile phones, but in exchange it shows us at CES what the (transparent) screens of the future will be like

Freed from the yoke of LG Mobile and free to continue innovating, LG now surprises us with the future of displays: improved OLED, transparent displays and deep blacks for IPS technology.

Almost we had forgotten about LG in the mobile industry, and that after its abandonment we have been left without any manufacturer with their audacity to introduce ourselves differential devices and innovations and novel concepts.

Be that as it may, it is impossible to completely unlink LG from smartphones, as the Seoul manufacturer continues to supply components to other brands, especially if we talk about some OLED displays that surely have already become the stars of LG catalogs.

Not surprisingly, from LG Chem they have already shown us the future of flexible OLED panels, in their case ultra-resistant and without folds, leaving now for CES 2022 the rest of news that its LG Display division is showing in Las Vegas and what our colleagues from GizmoChina anticipated.

The ideas of the South Koreans impress, at least at first glance, and it is that under the slogan “Display Your Universe” from LG they want to bring us the experiences of the future with our electronic devices, both when viewing content and offering new possibilities of interactivity for redefine the way we do our regular tasks.

And since everything sounds great, now we leave you with all the news that LG Display is showing during the Consumer Electronics Show 2022 In Las Vegas… Let’s see what they look like to you!

New OLED.EX technology and more OLED innovations

There is always room for improvement and it seems that LG Display is aware that OLED panels still have travel, so the South Korean company has set to work to raise the level of its OLED panels with higher photographic quality and an improvement in the viewing experience.

So, LG shows us this new OLED.EX technology, acronym for words ‘Evolution’ Y ‘eXperience’, what promises increase brightness up to 30% also reducing the bezels to a minimum, from 6 to 4 millimeters.

In addition, they say from LG that their OLED screens for games will be able to offer 10x faster response times than the current LCD, and not only that, because if we talk about folding screens we are also told that this development of LG Chem is ready to even reach laptops up to 17 inches, no crease in the crease and with touch capabilities both for fingers and for a stylus.

If you want risky concepts, here they are ‘Media Chair’ Y ‘Virtual Ride’

This it is in LG’s DNA to take risks with differential devices, and it seems that in Seoul they have wanted to find a extra utility to your new OLED panels, which are now attached to a single sofa and a kind of exercise bike that aims to become the fitness device of the future.

First of all, the ‘Media Chair’ it is a kind of armchair in which we will have all the comforts and a high quality screen to enjoy our favorite series and movies, while the device ‘Virtual Ride’ is the union of three curved OLED screens with a kind of exercise bike, with which we can perfectly simulate our cycling training sessions.

We assume that LG’s idea is to show the versatility of its screens More than selling us products similar to these, but as design exercises it is great news to know what South Koreans work on.

Transparent OLED screens will democratize sooner or later

In the celebrations of its 10th anniversary, Xiaomi already presented us with a transparent TV worthy of a Hollywood movie, although now it is LG Display who confirms that it works with this technology so that its democratization comes sooner rather than later.

LG says it’s basic bridging the gap between physical spaces and virtual spaceespecially now that remote work and virtual meetings are here to stay, so your screens they will be transparent enough to replace normal glass or accompany it, seamlessly becoming a ‘Show Window’ for a shopping center, in a ‘Smart Window’ for offices or in any element that transforms the interior of closed spaces to give them light and life.

IPS technology will achieve pure black

The last of the novelties that LG has in the bedroom will not affect its OLED technology but rather the “forgotten” IPS LCD, which, as you already know, enjoy more natural colors in exchange for less saturation, less showiness and some blacks who are never completely pure By the very definition of a backlit panel.

They say in any case from LG Display that they are ready to show us your new technology ‘IPS Black’ on a 27-inch UHD monitor, which promises 35% deeper blacks than those offered by the company’s current IPS screens. This new technology also reduces the level of blue light, and will come in a nearly borderless design that will get closer than ever to OLED.

Many news to come, and as we expected much audacity from LG that we long for in the form of smartphones, but that at least we can try in the form of flexible screens, transparent panels and other crazy things.

