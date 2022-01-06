Liga MX. Jesús Molina: ‘Being champion with Chivas has more merit’

Editorial Mediotiempo

Although Jesus Molina was already crowned in the MX League, the player of Chivas assured that earn the title as an element of the Holy Herd has plus meritor Than to do it with other squads, this because the rojiblancos play with Mexican cigars.

“Being champion in Chivas has much more merit, especially in these latest tournaments that are being given the opportunity to young people, with pure mexican, that is something that I do not see as a disadvantage, but as a great merit, that a team can be champion with pure Mexican, with many young people, with many homegrown players.

“It has been complicated for us, but we are in the search of with our arm to be able to lift that championship“said the 33-year-old soccer player in an interview with TUDN.

Likewise, the native of Hermosillo, Sonora, shared that wishes to be crowned with Chivas, which he considers would be one of the most important achievements of his career. “I visualize myself lifting a trophy with Chivas, would be to put the cherry on the cake, can be champion in a big team“, He said.

‘Striped does not represent in hierarchy’

Regarding the achievements that Rayados de Monterrey has achieved in recent years, Molina mentioned that La Pandilla, his former team, does not have the hierarchy that Guadalajara has, the reason that led him to join the Guadalajara.

“He came from an important team like Rayados, which has been growing in recent years, but with all due respect do not represent in hierarchy, in titles, what is chivas and I took it for that, to consolidate my career “, he commented.