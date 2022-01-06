Lionel Messi: if he does not win the Champions League, he would not continue in PSG – International Football – Sports

Leo Messi, who tested positive for covid-19 during the end of the year holidays that he went to spend in Argentina, will already train “in the next few days” with his teammates from Paris Saint-Germain (PSG).

Messi He had left Rosario for Paris in a private plane at midnight on Wednesday, according to the Argentine press.

It may interest you: (Liverpool pops on the nose for Luis Díaz: this is his offer)

PSG, which had reported the contagion of the Argentine star last weekend, did not give any indication this Thursday about whether he will be available for the league game next Sunday, in Lyon.

The Champions League title, the key

In Spain the information is handled that Messi could leave PSG in the middle of the year, that he is uncomfortable and that he has not adapted.

According The beach bar by Josep Pedrerol, Messi would leave France if he did not win the Champions League with him PSG.

It is not confirmed information, but the credibility of the program says it all, although no one has come out to deny the version.

“Messi will always miss him modus vivendi I had in Barcelona. If he succeeds, which is to win the Champions League, he can extend his stay for another year. If PSG does not win the Champions League, a year will be very long and it could force him to leave in June, “said ‘Lobo’ Carrasco, a member of the program.

It may interest you: (Nairo, Egan and Roglic, a face to face that already has a day and time)

sports