Lucero Mijares’ new boyfriend?

A girl who gained too much popularity in the media in 2021 was Lucero Mijares, especially because the eldest daughter ofe Lucero y Mijares decided to open their social networks; or mainly his parents allowed him to open these accounts to make his life public.

As expected, although the young woman uploads very little content, the fan clubs have managed to find photographs even below the stones. Thus, Lucero Mijares’s supposed new boyfriend has drawn attention.

Lucero Mijares has been really careful with what she shares on her networks reason why many consider that this assumption related to its sentimental state. Has the young woman already opened her heart to a boy? This is what is known about it.

According to the followers of Lucerito, it would be Emiliano Gatica, an actor who has shared a lasting friendship with the young woman who could now have an affair with the young woman. Although there are some skeptics about this courtship.

Who is Emiliano Gatica? This is how they point to the supposed new boyfriend of Lucero Mijares

In social networks it was noticed that the young woman shared a postcard next to a boy who is apparently a tiktoker who has become very popular; This situation led to more than one pointing out that it is her boyfriend.

It is about a 19-year-old young man, who goes by the name of Emiliano Gatica; some have brought out their body language skills to indicate that they believe that Lucerito and the boy are beginning a romantic relationship.