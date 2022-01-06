Luis Díaz’s goal is out of the finalists for the Puskas Award

The Argentine Erick Lamela (Seville), the Czech Patrik Schick (Bayer Leverkusen) and the Iranian Mehdi Taremi (Porto) have been confirmed by FIFA as the three candidates for the Puskas Award, an award that recognizes the most spectacular goal of the year.

The annotation of the guajiro Luis Díaz in the Copa América against Brazil was left out of the shortlist that competes for this award.

Lamela signed on March 14 against Arsenal, still wearing the English Tottenham shirt, a shot from almost the front of the rabona area that has been one of the three goals selected by voters.

Schik scored his goal for the national team during the last Euro 2020. The Leverkusen forward opened the scoring for the Czech Republic-Scotland group stage with a precise kick from the center of the field that helped the team to the 2-0 victory Central European.

For his part, the ‘9’ of Porto signed an acrobatic shot in the form of a Chilean against Chelsea in the Champions League, which was worth to beat the English but not to pass the round.

The successor of the South Korean Heung-min Son (Tottenham) will be known on January 17 at the The Best Awards gala, to be held in Zurich (Switzerland), where, among many other winners, the best players and coaches of the last year 2021.