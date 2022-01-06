Luis García points out to Córdova: ‘Look for cuddles in a comfort zone’

Editorial Mediotiempo

Mexico City / 04.01.2022 20:59:44





A footballer who a few months ago he painted to go to Europe as the new export of America; now, Sebastian Cordova He will play in Tigres and that means he is a footballer “in a comfort zone looking for cuddles”, according to Luis Garcia Postigo, the renowned Azteca Deportes analyst and former soccer player with time at Atlético de Madrid.

On his YouTube channel, the doctor analyzed the most famous signings of the Liga MX winter market and dedicated a space to Córdova, of whom he regretted that at the first obstacle he left the Eagles to seek refuge in the arms of Miguel Herrera, who knew him precisely from his azulcrema step, to incorporate him into the UANL.

“Getting rid of a Mexican footballer with as many skills as Córdova is complicated, he comes to Tigres and is very happy with his new coach because he knows him and he’s fine, that will help him, but also I should understand that in life we ​​are not going to be permanently with the people who shelter us, pamper us and it allows us to do what in other places does not “, commented.

“Discussing ideas with people who think differently from me automatically makes you better. Going to the same trenches and shelters causes comfort, comfort zone and that’s where Sebastián Córdova is, in his comfort zone“.

Córdova accepted differences with Solari

It was an open secret that the relationship between Santiago Solari and Sebastián Córdova was far from optimalThe Argentine never showed full confidence in the Mexican and was relegating him from the ownership, something that the footballer addressed in an interview with Channel 6, recognizing that they never understood each other in a good way.

“We had a misunderstanding, as people say, but everyone has their tastes, he is the coach and I the player and if he wants to put someone else, go ahead, I work, my profession is to be a player, he is the DT and now each one has his own (his decisions), “Cordova said.

Miguel Herrera ‘apapacha’ Córdova

Happy to be able to direct again the element he had in the Eagles, the Piojo Herrera left a message which seemed to lead as addressee to Solari by detailing that in Tigres “Córdova will play where he knows how and where he contributes the most”, alluding to the fact that the Argentine never knew how to locate him on the ground.