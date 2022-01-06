Luis Miguel would not give a pension for the children he has with Aracely Arámbula for this powerful reason

The life of Luis Miguel does not stop being under the public eye, and it is that his privacy has been full of speculation due to the secrecy with which he has conducted it in the last two decades.

But this has not prevented the so-called “Sun of Mexico” from being under constant scrutiny for what it does or does not do, This has happened with regard to the type of relationship that he supposedly has with the children he procreated with Aracely Arámbula.

And it is that “La Chule” has repeatedly revealed that there is no relationship or approach as such since he separated from the singer with her or her children, something that has kept Luismi’s fans very upset, because they did not believe that he was capable of such a slight.

This situation experienced by both Daniel and Miguel is similar to that experienced by Michelle Salas, who stayed away from her famous father for 11 years until an unexpected reunion when she had already reached the age of majority.

Given this, Many have wanted to dig into what happens to Luis Miguel, such was the case of the program “De Primera Mano”, where the hosts of said broadcast decided to make an analysis of the bioseries of “El Sol de México”, where they revealed the real reason why Luismi does not give the corresponding maintenance for his children despite having a great fortune in the bank.

“It is a reflection of what he learned and did not learn to be a father,” said the presenters, to which others responded: “His father let him drink milkshakes when he had millions of dollars from Luis Miguel, when he was little.” While Mónica Sánchez replied: “It is easy to reply and not get out of the pattern and justify that that is why he was not a good father: ‘it is what I lived through.”

Given this also the headlines of the show confessed that in April 2021, Aracely’s lawyer confirmed that he is carrying out a strategy for the singer to fulfill his obligations, this to a year without complying with the payment of the maintenance of Daniel and Miguel.

After the statement of Guillermo Pous, Arámbula’s lawyer, the counterpart in charge of Luis Miguel’s legal area explained that the reason why Basteri does not comply with his obligations is because the amount of money that the singer asked for was quite high. , so there was no way to pay that sum of money at that time.

On the one hand, Pous seeks to do everything possible so that the interpreter of “When the sun heats up” complies, that is, he does not want to file a lawsuit. “It will try to avoid the lawsuit, it will seek to reach a negotiation, that is why it is looking for a strategy for Luis Miguel to comply with his obligations.”

