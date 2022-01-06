Luis Romo tested positive for coronavirus

TO Luis Romo rains him on wet, well after give up your European dream, once again this semester, at agree to arrive in Monterrey, will have to postpone your debut in Liga MX with his new shirt, well Sinaloa containment tested positive for coronavirus and immediately the alarms are also turned on in Blue Cross.

From the North of the country announced this Wednesday that ehe multifunctional footballer was infected with coronavirus, so he will have to wait to be officially presented as a reinforcement of the Gang, an event that was scheduled for today, in addition to that he will have to postpone his debut next Saturday with the Rayados.

But that’s not all, since Cruz Azul should pay special attention to the situation because last week still Luis Romo was present at La Noria, and although the exact day he was infected with coronavirus, depending on the incubation period of the virus, it is very likely that has left Mexico City already infected.

And it is that just the Sunday when the national team also traveled to New Lion to sign with the Gang and become your reinforcement for the Clausura 2022, since it refused to sign its renovation in La Noria.