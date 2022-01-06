Lupillo Rivera shows his support for Chiquis after accusing Rosie and Juan Rivera | Famous

What’s more, accused his uncle Juan of demanding a payment of 300 thousand dollars for the work he did for companies. In the ‘live’, the also singer rejected that she and her four brothers (Jacqie, Michael, Jenicka and Johnny) should apologize to their uncles for having requested a review of their mother’s finances and having found alleged mismanagement.
Lupillo Rivera sympathizes with Chiquis and his nephews
The forceful and controversial message from Chiquis Rivera was echoed by another of her uncles, Lupillo, who publicly showed his support for her and her brothers.
” You are not doing anything wrong, and yes, your mother’s legacy is yours, “he wrote in the comments of the video that she posted.
” She worked for you, nothing more “, added ‘El Toro del Corrido’,” you have every right to live on the name Jenni Rivera forever! “.
In addition, on the morning of this Thursday 6, the singer shared in his Instagram stories a message from a Jenni Rivera fan account in which they thanked him for the solidarity shown to the children of ‘La Diva de la Banda’.
” Thank you Lupillo Rivera for not leaving your nephews alone. I know Jenni would be happy that they have your support, “reads the message that the interpreter replied.
Jenni Rivera’s children have Lupillo
Since last May it became known that Johnny López, Jenni Rivera’s youngest son, requested an audit of his mother’s companies, Lupillo Rivera showed his support for him and his brothers.
Last July, the singer assured that the “duty” of him and his brothers was to support the children of the late Jenni and that the request for a review of the singer’s fortune should not be a “problem” between the family.
“My niece Chiquis and I have been in communication and they just have (sic) advice, “he told Today, “They are people who do not know much in life, because they are just growing up and apart they grew up without a father and without a mother.”
The audit has divided the family and caused even the matriarch, Mrs. Rosa Saavedra, to come out to defend the work of her daughter Rosie at the head of the company and to criticize the position of her grandson Johnny.
Lupillo is also estranged from his brother Juan
Lupillo Rivera’s supportive posture towards his nephews comes in the midst of his own discord with his brother Juan Rivera, who was pointed out by Chiquis for demanding a payment of $ 300,000 for his work.
Regarding the differences that Lupillo has with his brother, last July he said in Today that “he left everything in the hands of God”: “If you do something wrong, you already know that God will charge you“.
Just last December 29, in an interview for ‘Sale el sol’, Juan Rivera clarified that there were no possibilities of a reconciliation between them.
“There is nothing, there is anger and resentment“, he said,” because of things that have already happened, but just as I have said: if my carnal could just respect me enough not to mention me or give me hints, there is no quarrel. “