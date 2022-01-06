make your mobile have Material You in the launcher

Related news

Material You is Google’s new design language for Android 12, and the company has decided to carry out a widgets redesign, both of its applications such as Calendar or Photos, and these have certain points in common such as rounded corners or flat colors.

Give your mobile the look of Android 12 with these widgets

Android 12 widgets widget types

The Free Android

These are widgets that have a certain degree of customization, in which you can modify the color and even remove it from your wallpaper to match it perfectly. In addition, you can also choose other things like the unit of measurement for temperature.

There are weather widgets, with the status of the mobile, the time, the calendar, the battery, the clock, music and there is even the possibility that you create a shortcut to go to your app or function

Android 12 Widgets

The Free Android

By clicking on each of the widgets, It will take you to the application or function that it represents. That is, if you click on the calendar widget, the calendar application you use will open, and so on with all of them.

To add them, you just have to press and hold on the launcher to access the widgets section, and download until you find the ones for the application. Some, such as the status of the mobile and the calendar, are free, but there are others for which you will have to pay less than one euro if you want to use them.

Music widget on Android 12 Widgets

The Free Android

How to download on Google Play

Android 12 Widgets is an application that you can find completely free on Google Play, although there are some of the widgets that are paid.

It may interest you

Follow the topics that interest you