Marchesín is almost out of Porto and fans of America arm cooperacha

Agustín Marchesín would come back to America… We refer to American continent, from where an offer has come for the former goalkeeper of the Eagles, who has lost all the prominence that he once enjoyed in the Porto, well the coach, Sergio Conceiçao would have already told him that he can leave because he prefers Diogo Costa under poles.

Argentine chain information TyC Sports states that the archer of that nationality is very close to signing for Flamengo, the most popular club in Brazil that would already be in negotiations to reach a economic agreement with Marche, who has a contract with the Dragons until 2023.

America’s goalkeeper from January 2017 to mid-2019, with whom he achieved a Liga MX title and a Copa MX, Marchesín was sold to Porto for an estimated 7 million euros, according to Transfermarkt, the same platform that currently puts its value at 6 million.

America fans ask Marchesín

In social networks, the news of possible signing of Marchesín with Flamengo generated noise in the American fans, who to a large extent asked that the goalkeeper return to the club to “jubilar” Guillermo Ochoa, who has recently fallen from the grace of a part of the azulcrema bias for his mistakes.

“Let’s make vaquita so that it returns to America”, “We are waiting for you at home” and “May he return to the team where he should never have left” are some of the comments that ask the Eagles board to consider the return of the Argentine.