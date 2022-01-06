Marco Asensio and Isco saved the “potatoes” against Alcoyano and Real Madrid advanced to the last 16 of the Copa del Rey

2022-01-05

Unlike a year ago, when Alcoyano forced extra time to sentence the tie in extra time, Real Madrid was not surprised and took the pass with two lucky goals from two players who started on the bench: Marco Asensio ( 75) and Isco (77) (although the one who finally pushed the ball into the net was goalkeeper José Juan).

The Alicante team did not give up and managed to tie in the 65th minute with a great goal from Daniel Vega (65).

Against the team that already eliminated him last year in this state of the cup competition, Real Madrid took the lead against Alcoyano (in the third category of Spanish football), with a header from Brazilian Éder Militao (38).

The two greats of Spanish football, Real Madrid and Barcelona, ​​qualified for the knockout stages of the Copa del Rey, but suffered to eliminate Alcoyano (3-1) and Linares (2-1), respectively.

For its part, Barça, current champion of the cup tournament, had to overcome Linares with goals from Frenchman Ousmane Dembelé (63) and young Ferran Jutglà (69), Hugo Díaz’s initial goal (19) for the Andalusians.

The first game for Brazilian Dani Alves on his return to Barcelona was very eventful for the Catalans, especially in the first half, when the modest Linares was very combative, getting ahead on the scoreboard thanks to a good header from Hugo Díaz ( 19).

But the fatigue that was accumulating in the legs of the local players and, above all, the departure after the break of three starters (Gerard Piqué, Frenkie de Jong and Ousmane Dembelé), allowed Barça to overcome the tie.

The French winger, who still does not respond to the renewal offer offered by the club, tied with a left foot from outside the area that surprised Ghanaian goalkeeper Brimah Razak (63).

That goal was a blow to the Andalusian team, which just a few minutes later found themselves below the scoreboard in the tie after a goal from the young Jutglà in a good personal move on the left that culminated in a cross shot hitting the post (69) .

However, and despite not having the strength of the first half, Linares did not give up and could have taken the game to extra time, but Carracedo’s shot crashed into the crosshead of the goal defended this Wednesday by the Brazilian Net.

Before, the three First Division teams that opened fire on Wednesday’s day of the Copa del Rey, Real Sociedad, Mallorca and Valencia, qualified for the round of 16 of the cup tournament and join Espanyol, who achieved the pass on Tuesday.

However, and as had happened to Espanyol the day before, the three teams had to suffer against lower category rivals.