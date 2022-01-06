Margarita denies Presbot and warns that “not with her”

The former Vice President of the Republic, Margarita Cedeño, replied to the accusation of the Budget Director, José Rijo Presbot, about alleged irregular payrolls in social programs during the past administration.

During an interview in the SIN Group, Presbot accused Cedeño of having had “irregular payrolls” within the Social Programs while she denied it through her Twitter account.

“There were no irregularities in that work. As always, I acted with the greatest transparency, adhering to the legality and ethics that characterize me; and counting on the support and approval of international organizations, ”Cedeño commented to a publication by journalist Félix Victorino on Twitter.

To this, he added that “no person had dual functions or charges” and that the current authorities have changed one payment method for another.

In that sense, he said he “regretted” Presbot’s statements in which “he is not true” and recalled that the United Nations Development Program (UNDP) also denied it.

“I am very sorry that Professor Rijo Presbot is untrue with his statements. UNDP itself had already responded to him on this issue, but the line of this government is to attack the good in order to govern with the bad. Not with me! ”He tweeted.

