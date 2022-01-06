Mariana González talks about her cosmetic surgeries: “” My body is manufactured “| News from Mexico

MEXICO.- After formalizing her relationship with Vicente Fernández Jr., Mariana González has become almost one more member of the famous charro dynasty and one of the most popular internet celebrities in recent months. As an influencer, González often focuses his networks on showing off his physical appearance that his followers often describe as shocking. Even if this has also earned him a lot of criticism, as some of the users accuse her of being a person who has “abused” plastic surgery.

Through her Instagram stories, Mariana he ruled on the matter and he replied to his followers that his body is completely “manufactured” because he has undergone surgery or retouching on many occasions and he is not ashamed to say it publicly, because he does not see that there is anything wrong with it.

The call Mexican kardashian He took advantage of a round of questions and answers on Instagram to open up with his followers, who often ask him about his methods to maintain his figure. Mariana expressed with great sincerity that her body has multiple surgical interventions and that she is open to support morally or with information to all women who plan to undergo a similar procedure.

“My body, I had said before, is manufactured. I have many surgeries; for all the girls who want to do something because I support them and pass them information, “he said.

The new member of the Fernández family also emphasized that it is important not to focus only on the physical aspect, but also on the “inner” beauty, since this is an aspect that can only be taken care of with one’s own effort: “The important thing is to be a beautiful personBecause this can be done by me, you, anyone, so kisses ”, he concluded.

Mariana also spoke about her glutes, as some of her followers assumed that she had resorted to silicone implants to be able to achieve that look. However, he explained that it is not about implants, but about fat that was placed in that area through liposculpture.

“No, my bottoms are made of fat, that is, I did the liposculpture where They take out the excess fat and put it on your buttocks And the truth is that is why they give that effect. They are very well, very stopped but that was thanks to the fact that I got a good surgeon ”, he explained.

Although he did not speak more about other cosmetic surgeries, he also mentioned that he has a lot of hair in human hair extensions, since she actually has very short hair. “I have 400 grams of hair, so it looks very thick and pretty. The truth is that I have my hair very small and a little because I am very bald, “he mentioned.

The 38-year-old influencer has 2 children from her previous relationship. On other occasions, he has spoken with his followers about how he began his relationship with the eldest son of Charro de Huentintán. Mariana assured that it was he who looked for her through his Instagram account and he confessed that he was his fan. In addition, they both had relatives who for a long time had been interested in presenting them because they thought they could be a beautiful couple.

“I met my hottie around here (Instagram). ANDHe wrote me and told me he was my fan and we have family members in common who had already told him about me, but he was busy, I was busy, we vacated and we took care of ourselves, “said González.