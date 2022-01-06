Medical students will resume activities – Luces del Siglo

In Chetumal, students will carry out activities at the General Hospital of the Ministry of Health, the General Hospital of Zone with Family Medicine Number One of Chetumal of the IMSS, among others.

IGNACIO CALVA

CANCÚN, Q. ROO.- As of January 10, medical and nursing students from the University of Quintana Roo They will restart activities in state hospitals in Chetumal, Playa del Carmen and Cancun, confirmed the director of the Health Sciences Division (DCS), Lourdes Rojas Armadillo.

As revealed by Rojas Armadillo, in mid-December the allocation of places to the students was carried out and this procedure was carried out in compliance with the Official Mexican Standard which establishes, among other things, that the spaces will be awarded according to the student’s grade point average.

In Chetumal, the students will carry out activities at the General Hospital of the Ministry of Health, the General Hospital of the Zone with Family Medicine Number One of Chetumal of the IMSS, the Hospital of the ISSSTE of Chetumal and the Maternal Infant Morelos Hospital.

For Cancun, it will be at the IMSS Regional General Hospital number 17, IMSS General Zone Hospital Number 3 and the Cancun General Hospital.

While in Playa del Carmen they will be in the General Hospital of the Ministry of Health and in the General Hospital of Zone Number 18 of the IMSS.

“The third cycle students also started the boarding school on January 1st. Let us remember that hospitals are working 365 days a year, 7 days a week, 24 hours a day, so the undergraduate interns began on January 1 at 07:00 am in their chosen hospitals, ”said Rojas Armadillo.

In DCS there are four stages, the basic cycle that is from the first to the fourth semester, the clinical cycle that is from the fifth to the eighth, which are already in the hospital; the third cycle is undergraduate for students in the ninth and tenth semester; and the fourth cycle of eleventh grade students in social service.

There will be a total of 640 students who will be returning to the clinical field, all are vaccinated and excited to return to hospitals because they are aware that it is a vital part of their professional training, said Rojas Armadillo.

It may interest you: Quintana Roo Hospitals at 7%