Meghan Markle will receive a pound sterling for violation of her privacy

London. The Duchess of Sussex will receive the symbolic sum of one pound sterling after a court found that the British newspaper The Mail on Sunday violated her privacy.

The Guardian newspaper reported the figure on Wednesday, 10 days after the Mail decided to abstain from future appeals and published a statement acknowledging that the US-born duchess, previously known as Meghan Markle, had won her lawsuit.

The figure covers only the Duchess’ claims of invasion of privacy. The Mail will pay another unspecified amount for copyright violations and legal costs, The Guardian reported, citing legal documents.

The statement from The Mail on Sunday, which was published on December 26, states that “financial reparations have been agreed”But did not give other details.

The settlement ends with a lengthy lawsuit filed after the Mail on Sunday published a series of notes in 2019 based on a personal letter Meghan wrote to her estranged father after marrying Prince Harry.

“I think they just cut their losses“Said Mark Stephens, a London lawyer who was not involved in the case, citing the multi-million dollar sum of legal costs incurred by both parties. “So I think it was probably the right thing to do for both parties to put a limit … and close this particular case.”

Meghan, who previously worked as an actress, sued Associated Newspapers, which owns the Mail on Sunday, for misuse of private information and for copyright violations.

Lawyers for the newspaper disputed Meghan’s claims, arguing that she wrote the letter knowing that it could be used by the media. Correspondence between Meghan, 40, and her then communications secretary, Jason Knauf, showed that the Duchess suspected her father might leak the letter to journalists and wrote it with this in mind.

A lower court rejected the Mail’s arguments and the newspaper took the case to the Court of Appeals.

In its appeal Associated Newspapers also argued that Meghan made private information public by cooperating with Omid Scobie and Carolyn Durand, authors of “Finding Freedom,” a book empathic with her and Enrique.

The duchess’s lawyers had previously denied that she or Enrique had collaborated with the perpetrators. But Knauf testified that he gave the authors information and discussed this with Harry and Meghan.

This information took a dramatic turn in the long case. In response, Meghan apologized for misinforming the court about the extent of her cooperation with Durand and Scobie.

The duchess said she did not recall talks with Knauf when she gave evidence previously in the case and “had no desire or intention to mislead the defendant or the court.”

Meghan and Harry have faced heavy media scrutiny since the beginning of their relationship that linked the second son of Britain’s Prince Charles to an American television star.

In early 2020 the couple announced that they were resigning their royal duties and moving to North America, citing serious intrusions and racist attitudes in the British media. Since then they have moved to California where they live with their two young children.