Messi could be the ‘bombshell’ of the summer: Will he leave PSG?

While we are all attentive to the movements of Kylian Mbappé or Erling Haaland Looking to the summer of this year, we would be missing a ‘small’ detail that could revolutionize the next transfer window. It is not a secret for anyone that Lionel Messi has not managed to adapt 100% to Paris Saint-Germain that his contribution to the team has been minimal or directly null, at least in Ligue 1, hence the great question arises … Can ‘La Pulga’ leave the Parc des Princes in July?

In ‘El Chiringuito’, the ‘Lobo Carrasco’ has left uncertainty after commenting that “Messi will always miss the ‘modus vivendi’ he had in Barcelona. If he succeeds, which is to win the Champions League, he can extend his stay for another year ”, adding what would be the trigger for ‘La Pulga’ to force his exit from the French clun: not winning the ‘Orejona’ this season.

“If PSG does not win the Champions League, a year will be very long,” said the former footballer. Asked if Messi regrets having made the decision to sign for the team chaired by Nasser Al-Khelaïfi, the ‘Lobo’ Carrasco was very forceful pointing out that “Not in sports, but personally he has realized that it is.” In any case, it will be necessary to see how the Rosario develops in this second part of the season, after about six very gray months.

So far, Leo Messi has played only 16 games with Paris Saint-Germain, 11 in Ligue 1 and the other five in the Champions League. In them, he has registered six goals, only one in the domestic championship, where he has also signed five assists. It has been the point of criticism from the French media and fans, since these are very low figures for a player who has just won his seventh Ballon d’Or.

‘La Pulga’ came to lead PSG’s ‘magic’ trident, together with his friend Neymar Jr and Kylian Mbappé, but in most matches (in the League) he goes unnoticed. It was ‘Donatello’ who has served as a star for the team, while the Brazilian has been missing and with very little offensive presence, being the victim, for the umpteenth time, of physical problems.

The Champions League, Messi’s obsession

Leo Messi wants few things as much as winning the Champions League again. The last time he lifted the trophy was in 2015, with FC Barcelona, ​​and since then he has experienced disappointment after disappointment in the top club-level competition. He signed for PSG because he saw the project as a ‘winner’ and with many options to win the UCL.

In the group stage they lagged behind Pep Guardiola’s Manchester City, and now in the round of 16 they will have to face Real Madrid, with the first leg at the Parque de los Príncipes… The first great test for the Argentine to decide whether or not he wants to continue in the Parisian team.