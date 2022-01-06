Miley Cyrus wears a transparent minidress that allows you to see her black thong

Miley Cyrus continues to cause a sensation with her daring outfits; the singer has now achieved over 700,000 likes in Instagram Thanks to a photograph in which she appears wearing her figure in a transparent minidress, with which she revealed her black thong. The curious thing is that his own sister –Noah cyrus– served as the stylist in her look.

Just a few days ago the former star of Disney He gave a lot to talk about for the concert he offered (broadcast on television) on the occasion of New Year’s night, in which he suffered a damage in his tiny wardrobe, solving the problem in minutes and returning to the stage wearing a long colored jacket Red.

Miley took that inconvenience with a lot of humor, and so she let it be seen in one of her recent publications, sharing many photos of her presentation, among which some stood out with her sexy outfit metallic gray. The message he wrote as a complement was: “Take a good look at the top that did not stay for long… .. 🥵”

You may also like:

-Miley Cyrus defends herself against those who criticize her voice and say that she sings “like a man”

-Miley Cyrus starts the year posing in a patterned bikini