MLS confirms sale of Real Salt Lake by Mexican David Ochoa

AFP

New York / 05.01.2022 17:16:31





The co-owner of the Crystal palace of the Premier league english David blitzer bought the Real salt lake of the Major League Soccer (MLS), reported this Wednesday Don garber, commissioner of the North American League.

Club owners of the MLS unanimously approved the sale of the club, its local stadium, training academy and headquarters to Blitzer Y Smith Entertainment Group.

“We hope to take advantage of our experiences to lead Real salt lake to even greater heights, “he stated Blitzer.

A new era has arrived.@MLS, David Blitzer and the Smith Entertainment Group reached an agreement to purchase #RSL. – Real Salt Lake (@realsaltlake) January 5, 2022

The MLS began his attempts to sell the club in August 2020, when controversy broke out over the use of racist language by the former owner Dell loy hansen.

The MLS took over the sales process last January.

The sports empire of Blitzer includes Crystal palace and the Augsburg of the Bundesliga German, the Philadelphia 76ers of the NBA and the New Jersey Devils of the NHL, while Ryan Smith and his group own the Utah Jazz of the NBA.

“Real salt lake is an amazing asset to Utah, exemplifies the way we want to invest and participate here, and David blitzer is the perfect partner “, confirmed for his part Smith.

The club starts the 2022 season of the MLS next month.