MLS’s Austin FC is ahead of Comunicaciones and has Honduran Kevin López praised

2022-01-06
A new soap opera. The Honduran forward Kevin Lopez is one step away from becoming a new player in the Austin FC of the MLS for the upcoming 2022 season.
In recent days, Comunicaciones de Guatemala approached to sign the player; They made him a good offer that surpassed one proposed by the Municipal, always from the neighboring country, and López had given the floor to the “Cremas”, but this Thursday everything has changed radically and in a few hours.
Read. THIS WAS THE OFFER OF COMMUNICATIONS BY KEVIN LÓPEZ
A senior Motagua official has confirmed to Diario DIEZ that the footballer has been contacted in a official and direct by the Austin FC of the MLS, a club with which they are finalizing details in the contract so that the “Choloma” becomes a legionary.
The capital club is aware of the negotiation since they have been included.
The contact that was made with Communications was only between the footballer and the Chapin club, but they did not take into account the Motagua leaders, who are the ones who have the last word.
The senior leader of the deep blue team has been clear: the rapprochement between López and Austin FC is close to becoming official, and López’s intention has always been to go and play in the United States since his family is there.
López still has a six-month contract with Motagua, a club that signed him for a year last June after staying in the United States after playing the Gold Cup where he was looking for an opportunity in the MLS that for now seems to become a reality.
In contact with DIEZ newspaper, the Communications coach, Willy Coito, confessed that the player had already given the leaders a say and the negotiations were advanced, but as the Austin FC offer interferes, Kevin is changing course and embarking on the American dream of MLS.