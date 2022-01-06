MLS’s Austin FC is ahead of Comunicaciones and has Honduran Kevin López praised

2022-01-06

A new soap opera. The Honduran forward Kevin Lopez is one step away from becoming a new player in the Austin FC of the MLS for the upcoming 2022 season.

In recent days, Comunicaciones de Guatemala approached to sign the player; They made him a good offer that surpassed one proposed by the Municipal, always from the neighboring country, and López had given the floor to the “Cremas”, but this Thursday everything has changed radically and in a few hours.

Read. THIS WAS THE OFFER OF COMMUNICATIONS BY KEVIN LÓPEZ

A senior Motagua official has confirmed to Diario DIEZ that the footballer has been contacted in a official and direct by the Austin FC of the MLS, a club with which they are finalizing details in the contract so that the “Choloma” becomes a legionary.

The capital club is aware of the negotiation since they have been included.