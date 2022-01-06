Mourning in northern music: Dear singer dies after not overcoming terrible conical disease

Mexico City.- During the first hours of this Wednesday, January 5, the news of the death of Eder Vargas, vocalist of the group The Powerful Rancho Grande Band, founded on the Lagunera region.

It was through the social networks of TNT Cumbia where the death of the singer was confirmed, who lost his life on Tuesday, January 4 at 6:00 p.m., in the area of ​​La Laguna, where he was originally from.

It is with deep sadness that we regret to inform you of the sensitive death of the one who was Pilar and the initiator of TNT Cumbia, Mr. Eder Vargas, who with his voice managed to conquer those of us who had the privilege of listening to him, he will always be in our hearts … And you dance to it Eder Vargas, “the publication reads.

The official account of Facebook of La Poderosa Banda Rancho Grande, also expressed his condolences in a publication, where with more than 2,000 reactions and comments, they fired the late artist.

Strong man, elegant look, what distinguishes him is that he loves Rancho Grande art, it was an important piece from the beginning, you have to fight it, nothing is easy Important word … It is not for showing off they call me The Master, to heaven your Master song will be heard. You got ahead of us on the way … The Rancho Grande family will have an angel to take care of us and protect us on each path and in each presentation, “it reads.

Although the exact cause of death was not revealed, it is known that the vocalist suffered from a chronic diseaseIn his Instagram account, he even asked for support at a charity event where he sold skewers to pay for his medical treatment.

Source: El Heraldo, TV Notes and Millennium