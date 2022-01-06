My second part in Rayados will be better: Rodolfo Pizarro

Editorial Mediotiempo

The arrival of Rodolfo Pizarro to Striped, a club to which he returns after two years and the Mexican attacker assures that his second stage will be better than the first one that ended in 2020 to go to Inter Miami of the MLS.

“I have prioritized the championships and I come to that, to remain Champion; I come to give myself, I come with all the passion in the world, to commit myself to this shirt. Many times they say that the first parts are better, but I think not in that case, “he said in an interview for the club,

“I believe that this second stage is going to be better than the first. I am too happy, engaged. There are no excuses, I come to earn a place in the eleven, I come to be Champion. I come here to be happy again and to try to make the people happy. Striped”.

The 27-year-old player gets a one-year loan with an option to purchase at the Gang, to reinforce them for the Closing 2022 and the Club World Cup in the United Arab Emirates, and he said he was excited to lift titles.

“I am happy, very excited, with many gains from training, from playing my first match as scratched again and defend this shirt again. I am very happy, very excited to be Champion, to lift titles; for defending this shirt again, “he added.