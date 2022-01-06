National Series 61: Here the payrolls of Santiago de Cuba and Granma

This Wednesday the National Baseball Commission continued the tour of all the country’s provinces to formalize the rosters of the teams that will take part in the next baseball campaign to begin on the 23rd of this month in the city of Bayamo.

On this journey It was the turn of Santiago de Cuba and Granma, two of the contending teams that have the necessary tools to look for a place in the Playoffswhich in this edition will have the peculiarity of playing the best of seven games from the same quarter-finals.

From early in the morning, the group led by National Commissioner Juan Reinaldo Pérez Pardo, had in their hands the final list of the 40 players of the Wasps (eight of them reserve) directed by Eriberto Rosalesa manager who last year in his third season in command managed to qualify for the Playoffs, something that had not happened in 11 years.

The palmero arrives this time with the mission of improving the sixth seat obtained and fighting for a crown that has eluded a team that has made history in our national classics since 2008, reaching six titles at the end of the last century and the beginning of this, earning the qualifier of the “steamroller”.

To achieve this goal, he will have to rely once again on the arms of veterans Danny Betancourt (40 years old) and Alberto Bicet (38 years old), and youngsters Carlos Font and Yunior Tur, in addition to making up for the absence of his natural fourth bat Edilse. Silva, a man who in the last contest was the second RBI and third home run producer on his team.

Last season his troop averaged 306 Ave (fifth), allowed 5.02 earned runs per complete game (sixth), and defended for 973 Ave (tenth).

In the afternoon, the managers received a press conference the final roster of 40 players from Los Alazanes, current national champions, who will once again be led by the experienced Carlos Martíthe oldest of all active managers and the only one with more than 1,000 victories in National Series (1,1151).

The dean of directors will be intervening in nothing more and nothing less than in his 33rd campaign at the helm of his oriental horses, with the pride of having climbed them three times to the top of the podium in the last five seasons, in addition to boasting a crown in Selective Series with the Orientals in 1981 and a world title with the Cuban youth team in 2004.

The group, despite the notable casualties of Lázaro Blanco, its main card on the mound, and the promising Miguel González, Ariel Pestano Jr. (he moved to Villa Clara) and Darlin Jiménez, the latter at his own request; He has credentials to fight and reach the postseason, if he maintains the balance achieved the previous year in all aspects of the game, where he placed third in batting and pitching (314 Ave and 4.34 PCL) and second in defense (976 Ave).

