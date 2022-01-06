New York activates Code Blue due to extreme cold – Telemundo New York (47)

Mayor Eric Adams announced Wednesday that New York City will activate Code Blue due to extreme cold.

The Code Blue begins Thursday at 4:00 p.m. and takes effect when temperatures drop to 32 degrees Fahrenheit or below, according to estimates from the National Weather Service.

No homeless person is denied access to City-run shelters during Code Blue.

Temperatures are to go below freezing tonight. If you see anyone at risk, especially those living on the street, please call 311. During #CodeBlue, shelter is available system-wide for anyone brought to a shelter by outreach teams. Accommodations are also available for walk-ins. pic.twitter.com/isSxyUokJM – Homeless Services (@NYCDHS) January 6, 2022

Authorities urged New Yorkers to call 3-1-1 to report homeless people exposed to freezing temperatures and to call 9-1-1 in case of emergency.

The city will send a team of professionals to offer assistance. Code Blue weather emergencies include the following options for the homeless:

Shelters: During a Code Blue shelter is available throughout the system to accommodate anyone who is reasonably believed to be homeless and is brought into a shelter by outreach teams. Walk-ins are also available.

Drop-in Centers: All Drop-In Centers are open 24 hours a day when Code Blue procedures are in effect and will assist as many people as possible for the duration of the emergency. Walk-ins can also make arrangements for the homeless at other facilities in the city.

Homeless Outreach on the Street: Teams will contact vulnerable people on their Code Blue priority lists to ensure safety and take them to a shelter.

DHS works in collaboration with the Police Department and the Parks Department, among other agencies.

If you lack heating in your home, visit our guide Warming Centers Available in Our Tri-State Area to locate a safe haven near you.