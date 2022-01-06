Read transcript

to Libertas, the Roman goddess offreedom.announcer: images presentedby gorayeb, the lawyers of the.from town.Adriana: it’s time to go backwith jeús Ópez to knowWhen will we have snow?jeús: I already have the beef orThat’s right, Adriana.the snow is about to touchall his strength, but we willtalk about the warning of10:00 am on Friday.the storm is in themidwestern statesunited and is going to movetowards our area, towards thenortheast and ending theThursday, the working day.new york is outwarning by timewintry.but if everything changes, wewe will keep you informed,guardians of time.temperatures are maintained40 °.today they were abovethe normal, which comes 140.temperatures exceededa few degrees above.leaked a little more than thatcold air coming from thesouth, and there they could increasethe temperatures.for broken we havemid 40.temperatures are going todescend a little at night.the low pressure isin the midwest and it’s going tomove to our area.the schedules from to we canwitness that he can from11:00 at night we havesnow in our area,specifically inside.at 3:15 in the morning thesnow affects the part againyork, long island and the stategarden. at 6:15 theheavy snowfall. We can seeaccumulation of until the snowintense. We can seeaccumulation up to 3 incheswhen this event ends.certain sectors towardsinside the garden area withup to 6 inches when thisI finished. the two modelsmeteorologists agree2:00 to 3:00 inch duty